ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd (ZFST.BO)
ZFST.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,198.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|13.48
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1,134.29
|1,134.29
|1,134.29
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|4,346.15
|4,605.00
|4,087.31
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|13.48
|13.48
|13.48
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|40.65
|49.89
|31.40
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,244.51
|891.35
|353.16
|28.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,015.21
|1,090.94
|75.73
|7.46
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|884.66
|966.65
|81.99
|9.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|16.35
|10.12
|6.23
|38.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|15.57
|14.25
|1.32
|8.48
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|9.60
|14.95
|5.35
|55.73
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,134.29
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4,346.15
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13.48
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|40.65
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--