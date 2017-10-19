Edition:
ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd (ZFST.BO)

ZFST.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,198.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.05 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs1,196.95
Open
Rs1,209.90
Day's High
Rs1,209.90
Day's Low
Rs1,185.40
Volume
1,127
Avg. Vol
4,747
52-wk High
Rs1,815.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,119.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 13.48 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1,134.29 1,134.29 1,134.29 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 4,346.15 4,605.00 4,087.31 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 13.48 13.48 13.48 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 40.65 49.89 31.40 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,244.51 891.35 353.16 28.38
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,015.21 1,090.94 75.73 7.46
Quarter Ending Sep-15 884.66 966.65 81.99 9.27
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 16.35 10.12 6.23 38.10
Quarter Ending Mar-16 15.57 14.25 1.32 8.48
Quarter Ending Sep-15 9.60 14.95 5.35 55.73

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,134.29 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 4,346.15 -- -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13.48 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 40.65 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

