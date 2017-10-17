Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS (ZOREN.IS)
ZOREN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
1.57TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1.57TL
Open
1.58TL
Day's High
1.59TL
Day's Low
1.57TL
Volume
42,656,819
Avg. Vol
54,844,384
52-wk High
1.81TL
52-wk Low
1.10TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|3.33
|3.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|2,928.97
|3,145.00
|2,665.00
|1,073.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|3,850.29
|3,869.59
|3,831.00
|1,263.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.03
|0.06
|0.00
|-0.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|220.00
|122.62
|97.38
|44.26
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|250.00
|200.22
|49.78
|19.91
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|226.00
|243.76
|17.76
|7.86
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|163.50
|227.51
|64.01
|39.15
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|120.00
|189.84
|69.84
|58.20
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,928.97
|2,928.97
|2,925.67
|2,905.00
|1,073.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,850.29
|3,850.29
|3,909.00
|3,831.00
|1,263.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|-0.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0