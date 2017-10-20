ZPG PLC (ZPG.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 16 240.15 245.36 218.81 218.80 Year Ending Sep-18 16 286.73 316.31 239.88 241.07 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 17 14.26 15.80 11.70 13.90 Year Ending Sep-18 17 17.13 18.83 14.48 16.02 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 19.55 21.96 17.10 27.65