Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZUAR.NS)
ZUAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
491.55INR
19 Oct 2017
491.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs10.05 (+2.09%)
Rs10.05 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
Rs481.50
Rs481.50
Open
Rs484.00
Rs484.00
Day's High
Rs494.70
Rs494.70
Day's Low
Rs482.10
Rs482.10
Volume
51,265
51,265
Avg. Vol
78,061
78,061
52-wk High
Rs532.90
Rs532.90
52-wk Low
Rs185.00
Rs185.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|84,312.00
|84,312.00
|84,312.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|82,757.00
|82,757.00
|82,757.00
|126,100.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|85,689.00
|85,689.00
|85,689.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|18.60
|18.60
|18.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|35.80
|35.80
|35.80
|27.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|43.70
|43.70
|43.70
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|84,312.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|82,757.00
|82,757.00
|82,757.00
|82,757.00
|126,100.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|85,689.00
|85,689.00
|85,689.00
|85,689.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35.80
|35.80
|35.80
|35.80
|27.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|43.70
|43.70
|43.70
|43.70
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0