Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZUAR.NS)

ZUAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

491.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.05 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
Rs481.50
Open
Rs484.00
Day's High
Rs494.70
Day's Low
Rs482.10
Volume
51,265
Avg. Vol
78,061
52-wk High
Rs532.90
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 84,312.00 84,312.00 84,312.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 82,757.00 82,757.00 82,757.00 126,100.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 85,689.00 85,689.00 85,689.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 18.60 18.60 18.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 35.80 35.80 35.80 27.20
Year Ending Mar-19 1 43.70 43.70 43.70 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 84,312.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 82,757.00 82,757.00 82,757.00 82,757.00 126,100.00
Year Ending Mar-19 85,689.00 85,689.00 85,689.00 85,689.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 18.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 35.80 35.80 35.80 35.80 27.20
Year Ending Mar-19 43.70 43.70 43.70 43.70 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd News

