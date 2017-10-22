CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (0001.HK)

China's Ant brings in CK Hutchison as Hong Kong payments partner BEIJING Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said it will create a joint venture this year with CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd to operate its payment app in Hong Kong, ending Ant's solo management of the service.

China's Ant brings in CK Hutchison as Hong Kong payments partner BEIJING, Sept 26 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said it will create a joint venture this year with CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd to operate its payment app in Hong Kong, ending Ant's solo management of the service.

BRIEF-CK Hutchison forms JV with Ant Financial to provide digital financial inclusive services * Says it forms JV with Ant Financial Services Group to provide digital financial inclusive services in Hong Kong

Fitch Rates CK Hutchison Holdings' Proposed Notes 'A-(EXP)' (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings of 'A-(EXP)' to CK Hutchison International (17) (II) Limited's proposed US dollar-denominated guaranteed notes. The proposed senior unsecured notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHH, A-/Stable) and rank pari passu with other senior unsecured borrowings of CKHH. CK Hutchison International (17) (II)

BRIEF-CK Hutchison Holdings updates on penalty order by Indian tax authorities * Indian Tax Authorities issued penalty order to Hutchison Telecommunications International Ltd

Fitch: CKHH's 1H Earnings Solid; in Line with Expectations (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says CK Hutchison Holdings Limited's (CKHH; A-/Stable) financial and operating results for 1H17 were broadly in line with expectations, despite being affected by foreign-exchange movements against its reporting Hong Kong dollar currency. Reported EBITDA, stripping out currency effects, increased by 7%, with solid contribution from all businesses. The ports sector is a stable EBITDA ma

CK Hutchison H1 profit rises 7 pct, meets forecasts HONG KONG, Aug 3 CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd , the ports-to-telecoms arm of billionaire businessman Li Ka-shing, posted a 7-percent rise in first-half net profit on Thursday, buoyed by strength in its telecoms business in Europe.

Fitch Affirms CK Hutchison Holdings at 'A-'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CK Hutchison Holdings Limited's (CKHH) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, and foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Diversified Business, Stable Cash Flow: CKHH's ratings reflect its strong business profile, geographical diversificat