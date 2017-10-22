Edition:
United States

New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)

0017.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.86HKD
9:51pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.14 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
HK$12.00
Open
HK$12.00
Day's High
HK$12.00
Day's Low
HK$11.84
Volume
1,678,816
Avg. Vol
19,886,707
52-wk High
HK$12.78
52-wk Low
HK$8.08

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-New World Development Co says unit entered into subscription agreement

* Smart Future and Healthcare Assets Management entered into subscription agreement

Continue Reading

BRIEF-New World Department Store China says offer for privatisation by Ubs Ag Hong Kong Branch on behalf of New World Development lapsed

* Offeror announces that offer for proposed privatisation by ubs ag hong kong branch on behalf of new world development lapsed on aug 28

BRIEF-New World Development updates on privatisation to acquire New World Department store China

* Updates on privatisation by way of offer by UBS AG Hong Kong branch to acquire all shares of new world department store China

New World Development offers to take department store unit private for $120 mln

HONG KONG, June 7 New World Department Store China Ltd said its parent firm plans to take it private for HK$934.5 million ($120 million), so that it can better tackle a challenging operating environment and take risks in implementing strategy.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0017.HK Market Views