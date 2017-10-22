Swire Pacific Ltd (0019.HK)

Kingboard urges Swire to intervene to revive Cathay Pacific: SCMP HONG KONG Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd, the third-largest shareholder in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, has called on the airline's founding Swire family to intervene to lead the carrier out of "hard times", the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

Choosing China: Cathay owner Swire backs its bet, 20 years on HONG KONG, June 30 In the run up to Hong Kong's handover to China in 1997, Britain's venerable trading houses in the city faced a choice: back Beijing, or back away. Swire, which started trading tea and silk in Shanghai more than 150 years ago, chose China.

BRIEF-Swire Pacific appoints David Peter Cogman as executive director * Announces that David Peter Cogman has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: