MTR Corp Ltd (0066.HK)
0066.HK on Hong Kong Stock
44.75HKD
9:52pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.30 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
HK$45.05
Open
HK$45.10
Day's High
HK$45.10
Day's Low
HK$44.65
Volume
297,328
Avg. Vol
3,526,345
52-wk High
HK$50.00
52-wk Low
HK$37.20
Tue, Jul 11 2017
UK market regulator raises competition concerns in FirstGroup, MTR contract
July 11 UK market regulator Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns on Tuesday about the lack of competition on one train route, between London and Exeter, which is part of the new South Western franchise awarded to FirstGroup and Hong Kong's MTR.
Hong Kong-China consortium buys New Territories land plot for $1.07 bln
HONG KONG A Hong Kong-China consortium of property developers on Friday won an auction for a plot of land in Hong Kong's New Territories with a bid of HK$8.33 billion ($1.07 billion), beating market expectations.
