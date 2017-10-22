Edition:
United States

Sino Land Co Ltd (0083.HK)

0083.HK on Hong Kong Stock

14.00HKD
9:52pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.18 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
HK$14.18
Open
HK$14.18
Day's High
HK$14.18
Day's Low
HK$14.00
Volume
105,679
Avg. Vol
3,999,724
52-wk High
HK$14.56
52-wk Low
HK$11.02

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 8 2017

BRIEF-Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit to acquire stake

* Says unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit Sinoland China Investment Holdings to acquire 80 percent stake in Chengdu property firm for 8.77 billion yuan ($1.36 billion)

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Kwan On Holdings says Sino Coronet to subscribe to share issue

* Entered subscription agreement with Sino Coronet, substantial shareholder interested in about 11.25 percent in issued share capital of co

Hong Kong-China consortium buys New Territories land plot for $1.07 bln

HONG KONG A Hong Kong-China consortium of property developers on Friday won an auction for a plot of land in Hong Kong's New Territories with a bid of HK$8.33 billion ($1.07 billion), beating market expectations.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 0083.HK Market Views