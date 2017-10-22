China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd (0144.HK)

HONG KONG/SAO PAULO, Sept 4 China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd agreed to buy 90 percent of TCP Participações SA, Brazil's most profitable port terminal, for about 2.9 billion reais ($924 million), a sign of growing interest in assets across Latin America's No. 1 economy.

