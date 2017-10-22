China's WH Group to buy Romanian meat producers in Europe push HONG KONG The world's largest pork supplier WH Group Ltd said on Tuesday its Smithfield Foods Inc unit would buy two packaged meats manufacturers in Romania, further expanding the Chinese group's operations in Europe.

BRIEF-Wh group says unit to acquire 100% of share capital of Elit and Vericom​ * Smithfield entered into a share purchase agreement pursuant to which smithfield agreed to acquire 100 pct of share capital of Elit and Vericom​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

China's WH Group to join Hang Seng Index from Sept 4 HONG KONG, Aug 16 Hong Kong's stock index compiler said on Wednesday China-based pork producer WH Group will become a component of the Hang Seng Index, effective Sept 4.

BRIEF-WH Group posts HY profit attributable before biological fair value adjustments of $492 mln * HY profit attributable before biological fair value adjustments $492 million versus $466 million

BRIEF-WH Group expands operations in Europe through unit * Company has through Smithfield, its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, expanded its operations in Europe

UPDATE 1-China's CDH to raise up to $743 mln from WH Group stake sale -IFR HONG KONG, May 19 Chinese private equity investor CDH Investments is selling a 6 percent stake in WH Group Ltd (0288.HK), the world's largest pork supplier, in a deal that will raise up to $743 million, according to a term sheet seen by IFR.