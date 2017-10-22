Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK)

Cathay Pacific defers five A350 deliveries, switches six to smaller model SINGAPORE Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will defer deliveries of five Airbus SE widebody aircraft by a year and switch six others to a smaller model as it finalised an order for 32 narrowbody aircraft, it said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways announces purchase of 32 Airbus aircraft * Aircraft basic price of Airbus aircraft is approximately US$4,064 million

Hong Kong Airlines targets Cathay Pacific's core business market HONG KONG Hong Kong Airlines, part-owned by Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, plans to target business travelers from small and medium sized companies as it launches new long haul routes to North America and Europe, its vice chairman said on Wednesday.

Cathay Pacific to boost passenger, cargo capacity in India with bigger planes NEW DELHI, Aug 31 Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways, under pressure from mainland Chinese carriers, plans to increase its passenger and cargo business in India where yields are holding up better than at home, a senior company executive told Reuters.

Surge in air cargo demand adds heft to Asian airline earnings * Cargo nearly a quarter of Korean Air, Cathay Pacific revenue

Cathay Pacific agrees to buy 32 Airbus planes at list price of $4.06 billion HONG KONG Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday it has agreed to buy 32 new planes from Airbus Group at a list price of $4.06 billion, just a week after it posted its worst first-half loss in at least two decades as it continued to lose customers.

UPDATE 1-Cathay Pacific shares rise as analysts say worst is over * Cathay sees smaller drop in ticket prices in second half of year