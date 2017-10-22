Edition:
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (0386.HK)

0386.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.70HKD
9:53pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$5.73
Open
HK$5.68
Day's High
HK$5.71
Day's Low
HK$5.66
Volume
11,047,167
Avg. Vol
82,650,666
52-wk High
HK$6.57
52-wk Low
HK$5.20

Photo

Buyers eye Sinopec's Argentina oil assets in sale worth up to $1 billion: sources

HONG KONG/SAO PAULO Advisers to China's Sinopec have offered its oil assets in Argentina to about a dozen potential suitors, three sources familiar with the matter said, as losses and labor headaches prompt Asia's largest refiner to pull out.

