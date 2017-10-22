Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)
349.60HKD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
HK$349.60
--
--
--
--
19,523,746
HK$356.40
HK$179.60
Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 billion Hong Kong IPO: IFR
HONG KONG China Literature Ltd launched on Monday an IPO in Hong Kong worth as much as $1.1 billion, seeking funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the transaction.
Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 bln HK IPO -IFR
HONG KONG, Oct 23 China Literature Ltd launched on Monday an IPO in Hong Kong worth as much as $1.1 billion, seekings funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the transaction.
REFILE-Tencent-backed Sea Ltd jumps in debut, but soon reverses course
Oct 20 Shares of Sea Ltd, a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce company backed by Tencent, rose 13 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $5.39 billion.
Tencent-backed Sea Ltd jumps in debut, but soon reverses course
Sea Ltd , a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce company backed by Tencent , rose 13 percent their debut on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $5.39 billion.
UPDATE 1-China's Meituan-Dianping raises $4 bln, valuing firm at $30 bln
* Funding also for AI, logistics technology (Adds details from statement, strategy, competitors, context)
BRIEF-Healthwise to partner with Tencent for content in China
* Healthwise and Tencent announced they will partner in offering health content from Healthwise to China's population Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BRIEF-Advance Data Services of Tencent chairman's foundation cuts stake in Tencent - HKEx filing
* Says chairman Pony Ma's Huateng Global Foundation's Advance Data Services sells Tencent Shares during Oct 10-13 worth a total of HK$2.1 billion ($268.99 million) - HKEx filing
BRIEF-Tencent updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature
* Updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of china literature limited
BRIEF-Tencent announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature Ltd
* announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature Limited on main board of stock exchange of Hong Kong
India's Ola raises $1.1 billion in Tencent, SoftBank-led round, seeks another $1 billion
NEW DELHI Indian ride-hailing firm Ola has raised $1.1 billion from investors led by China's Tencent Holdings and Japan's SoftBank Group and is in advanced talks with other investors for another $1 billion.