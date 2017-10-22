PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)
4.96HKD
9:59pm EDT
HK$-0.05 (-1.00%)
HK$5.01
HK$5.01
HK$5.02
HK$4.95
13,955,614
101,622,073
HK$6.38
HK$4.72
Wed, Aug 23 2017
North American exodus at PetroChina sparks speculation of company shift
NEW YORK A flurry of departures across the U.S. and Canadian units of Chinese state energy firm PetroChina Co Ltd have sparked speculation that the oil trader is reducing its presence in North America, even though the company says it is committed to the region.
UPDATE 1-North American exodus at PetroChina sparks speculation of company shift
NEW YORK, Aug 23 A flurry of departures across the U.S. and Canadian units of Chinese state energy firm PetroChina Co Ltd have sparked speculation that the oil trader is reducing its presence in North America, even though the company says it is committed to the region.
REFILE-North American exodus at PetroChina sparks speculation of company shift
NEW YORK, Aug 22 A flurry of departures across the U.S. and Canadian units of Chinese state energy firm PetroChina Co Ltd have sparked speculation that the oil trader is reducing its presence in North America, even though the company says it is committed to the region.
Petrochina's refinery, gas fields and pipelines unaffected by Sichuan quake
BEIJING PetroChina's refinery, gas fields and pipelines have not been affected by the Sichuan earthquake, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco in talks to buy Petrochina refinery stake- WSJ, citing sources
* Saudi Aramco is in talks to buy Petrochina refinery stake- WSJ, citing sources
PetroChina unloading first Chinese purchase of oil from U.S. strategic reserves: shipping data
SINGAPORE PetroChina is this week unloading the first Chinese purchase of crude oil from U.S. strategic petroleum reserves at a port in eastern China, according to shipping data and two industry sources.
PetroChina unloading first Chinese purchase of oil from US strategic reserves -shipping data
SINGAPORE, July 20 PetroChina is this week unloading the first Chinese purchase of crude oil from U.S. strategic petroleum reserves at a port in eastern China, according to shipping data and two industry sources.
Ex-PetroChina top oil trader joins Mercuria to lead crude in Asia
BEIJING, June 1 Li Chuang, former head of crude oil trading at Chinese state energy giant PetroChina Co Ltd has joined Geneva-based independent commodities trading house Mercuria as Asia head of its crude oil business, trading sources briefed on Li's move said.
Arrow Energy wins Australian gas pipeline license, but plan on hold
MELBOURNE Arrow Energy, owned by Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina, has been granted a license to build a natural gas pipeline in Australia's Queensland state that could contribute to easing the country's gas supply crunch.