Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK)

UPDATE 1-Lenovo settles charges it sold laptops with compromised user security WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Lenovo Inc, a major laptop maker, has agreed to pay $3.5 million and make changes in how it sells laptops in order to settle allegations it sold devices with pre-loaded software that compromised users' security protections.

China's Legend in $1.8 bln deal to acquire Luxembourg bank BIL from Qatar HONG KONG, Sept 1 China’s Legend Holdings struck a deal on Friday to buy a 90 percent stake in Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL) from Qatar's royal family for 1.48 billion euros ($1.76 billion), marking its biggest overseas acquisition.

China's Lenovo warns of cost challenges as it sinks to Q1 loss HONG KONG Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd warned of higher costs and margin pressure due to shortages of components like memory chips, as it posted its first quarterly loss in almost two years on Friday.

UPDATE 2-China's Lenovo warns of cost challenges as it sinks to Q1 loss * Company says supply constraints to persist, expect data business to turn profitable in 2 yrs (Adds chairman comments, share price, details from earnings call)

Lenovo says more confident it can achieve mobile turnaround goal HONG KONG Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd is more confident it can achieve its turnaround goal for its mobile business in the second half of fiscal year 2018, Chairman and Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing told Reuters on Friday.