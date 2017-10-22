Edition:
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (1088.HK)

1088.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.70HKD
10:01pm EDT
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.18 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
HK$18.88
Open
HK$18.86
Day's High
HK$18.94
Day's Low
HK$18.64
Volume
2,027,717
Avg. Vol
23,564,082
52-wk High
HK$21.10
52-wk Low
HK$14.10

Photo

China Shenhua's first-half profit rises to highest in four years

BEIJING China's top coal miner China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd on Friday delivered its strongest interim results in four years on the back of soaring coal prices.

BEIJING, Aug 25 China's top coal miner China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd on Friday delivered its strongest interim results in four years on the back of soaring coal prices.

BEIJING, Aug 25 China's top coal miner China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd on Friday delivered its strongest interim results in four years on the back of soaring coal prices.

China's Shenhua suspends two coal mines, Mongolia set to benefit

ULAANBAATAR, Aug 4 China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd has suspended operations at two large open-pit coal mines in northern China, it said late on Thursday, a move that could benefit producers across the border in Mongolia.

China Shenhua expects big jump in first-half profit

BEIJING, July 28 China's biggest coal producer China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said on Friday it expected its first-half net profit to jump by almost 150 percent.

