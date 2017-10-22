CK Asset Holdings Ltd (1113.HK)
Thu, Oct 19 2017
BRIEF-CK Asset updates on financial assistance given by co as at 18 Oct
* As at 18 Oct, aggregate amount of financial assistance given to affiliated cos exceeded 8 pct of relevant percentage ratio under listing rules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property changes name to 'CK Asset Holdings Ltd'
* With effect from Sept 20, shares will be traded under new name "CK ASSET" on main board of stock exchange
BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property says special resolution passed for change of name of co
* As more than 75 percent of votes were cast in favour to approve change of co name, resolution was duly passed as special resolution
BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property Holdings posts HY profit of HK$14.41 bln vs HK$8.61 bln
* Have declared an interim dividend for 2017 of hk$0.42 per share
BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners says CVC Fund agrees sale of majority stake in Ista
* SAYS CVC FUND V HAS AGREED THE SALE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ISTA
Cheung Kong Property plans name change to better reflect strategy
HONG KONG Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited , owned by Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing, said it plans to change its name to CK Asset Holdings Limited, to better reflect the company's strategy also in infrastructure investment and aircraft leasing.
Fitch Upgrades Cheung Kong Property to 'A'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited's (CKP) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The upgrade reflects CKP's strong financial position, as measured by net debt/recurring EBITDA of below 2x (including EBITDA from investment properties, aircraft le