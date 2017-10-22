Edition:
Sands China Ltd (1928.HK)

1928.HK on Hong Kong Stock

37.50HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.65 (+1.76%)
Prev Close
HK$36.85
Open
HK$37.20
Day's High
HK$37.90
Day's Low
HK$36.95
Volume
10,743,210
Avg. Vol
13,324,255
52-wk High
HK$41.85
52-wk Low
HK$31.25

Fri, Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Sands China posts HY profit for group of $678 mln, up 23 pct

* HY total net revenues for group were US$3.70 billion, an increase of 19.5 percent

BRIEF-Sands China Ltd says profit increased 11.5% to US$349 million

* On January 20, 2017, board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.99 (equivalent to US$0.128) per share

BRIEF-Sands China appoints Dave Sun Minqi as CFO

* Sun Minqi, Dave has been appointed as senior vice president and chief financial officer of company Source text (http://bit.ly/2oXkPQt) Further company coverage:

