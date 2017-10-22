China Life Insurance Co Ltd (2628.HK)
2628.HK on Hong Kong Stock
25.10HKD
10:03pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$0.50 (+2.03%)
Prev Close
HK$24.60
Open
HK$25.65
Day's High
HK$25.75
Day's Low
HK$24.95
Volume
59,443,683
Avg. Vol
41,861,650
52-wk High
HK$26.20
52-wk Low
HK$18.46
Thu, Oct 19 2017
CORRECTED-Allianz sells part of Taiwan life insurance portfolio to China Life
FRANKFURT, Oct 19 German insurer Allianz said its Taiwan business had agreed to sell part of its traditional life insurance portfolio to China Life Insurance .
REFILE-UPDATE 1-China life insurance premium income growth slows further
BEIJING, Sept 1 Premium income for China's insurance industry slowed further in the January-July period, as regulatory measures taken to slow risky and aggressive behavior continued to impact the market, official data showed on Friday.
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China Life Insurance H1 profit rises 18 pct on strong investment income
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 24 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's second-biggest insurer by market value, on Thursday said first-half net profit rose 17.8 percent on strong investment income.
