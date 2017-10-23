Edition:
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp (3289.T)

3289.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

719JPY
12:06am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-1 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
¥720
Open
¥725
Day's High
¥727
Day's Low
¥716
Volume
1,263,600
Avg. Vol
1,903,389
52-wk High
¥727
52-wk Low
¥565

BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan holdings to issue unsecured bonds worth 20 bln yen

* Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen and 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen

BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen

* Says it will issue 13th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with subscription date on July 25 and payment date on July 31

BRIEF- Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 bln yen

* Says it will issue 11th series and 12th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively, with subscription date on May 24 and payment date on May 31

