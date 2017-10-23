Edition:
Teijin Ltd (3401.T)

3401.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,360JPY
12:06am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥29 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
¥2,331
Open
¥2,349
Day's High
¥2,364
Day's Low
¥2,334
Volume
980,400
Avg. Vol
1,488,712
52-wk High
¥2,468
52-wk Low
¥1,824

BRIEF-Merz, Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin to Japan

* Merz and Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin (Incobotulinumtoxina) to Japan

BRIEF- Teijin to transfer rights and obligations to unit TEIJIN FRONTIER

* Says it will transfer rights and obligations, including inventories, investment securities and capital invested into group company, to wholly owned unit TEIJIN FRONTIER CO., LTD.

BRIEF- JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop allogeneic regenerative medical product using DPCs with Teijin

* Says it entered into co-development and license agreement with Teijin Ltd, regarding JTR-161, an allogeneic regenerative medical product using dental pulp stem cells (DPCs) for the indication of acute cerebral infarction (stroke) for Japan, on July 18

BRIEF-Teijin invests in its twaron capacity in Dutch production facility

* Teijin invests in its twaron capacity in Dutch production facility

BRIEF-Radius Health announces license and development agreement for Abaloparatide-Sc with Teijin Limited in Japan

* Radius Health announces license and development agreement for Abaloparatide-Sc with Teijin Limited in Japan

BRIEF-Teijin lowers conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,035.7 yen per share and 2,001.3 yen per share respectively, from 2,063.5 yen per share and 2,028.6 yen per share, effective April 1

BRIEF-Teijin to sell US-based home healthcare units

* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake of shares in its two US-based home healthcare units Braden Partners, L.P and Associated Healthcare Systems, Inc, on April 27 (US local time)

