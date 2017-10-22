Bank of China Ltd (3988.HK)

BRIEF-Bank of China says still under pressure to resolve non-performing loans * Chief Risk Officer Pan Yuehan says the bank is still under pressure to resolve non-performing loans

Bank of China first-half profit up 11 percent as interest margins widen BEIJING Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday reported an 11.5 percent increase in net profit in the first six months of the year on widening net interest margins.

Bank of China H1 profit up 11 pct as interest margins widen BEIJING, Aug 30 Bank of China Ltd (BoC) , the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday reported an 11.5 percent increase in net profit in the first six months of the year on widening net interest margins.

China's AgBank first-half profit rises 3.3 percent, margins steady BEIJING Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) reported on Wednesday a 3.3 percent rise in first-half net profit as margins steadied.

China's AgBank H1 profit rises 3.3 pct, margins steady BEIJING, Aug 30 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) reported on Wednesday a 3.3 percent rise in first-half net profit as margins steadied.

BRIEF-Bank of China posts H1 financial results * Says H1 net interest margin at 1.84 percent versus 1.80 percent at end-March

BRIEF-Bank of China approved election of Chen Siqing as chairman of board * Approved election of Chen Siqing as chairman of board of directors of bank

BRIEF-Bank of China elects Chen Siqing as chairman * Says board elects Chen Siqing as chairman as Tian Guoli resiged due to change in job role