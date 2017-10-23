Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (4005.T)
751JPY
¥46 (+6.52%)
¥705
¥720
¥751
¥719
17,894,000
8,073,705
¥751
¥440
BRIEF-Kayac to buy system for 70 mln yen
* Says it will buy a system for 70 million yen from SuMiKa Co.,Ltd., effective Sept. 19
BRIEF-Sumitomo Chemical buys Kyowa Hakko's agrochemical segment - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to buy Kyowa Hakko Kirin's agrochemical segment in deal valued at 6 billion yen to 7 billion yen
BRIEF- Sumitomo Chemical unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces unblinding of phase 3 study of Napabucasin
* Says its unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd announced today that the company decided to unblind the BRIGHTER study, a phase 3 global study in patients with gastric and gastro-esophageal junction (GEJ) cancer of napabucasin, an investigational cancer stemness inhibitor, based on a recommendation by the study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), following a pre- specified interim analysis
