Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp (4188.T)
4188.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,148JPY
12:12am EDT
1,148JPY
12:12am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥24 (+2.09%)
¥24 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
¥1,124
¥1,124
Open
¥1,145
¥1,145
Day's High
¥1,154
¥1,154
Day's Low
¥1,138
¥1,138
Volume
4,696,400
4,696,400
Avg. Vol
6,067,098
6,067,098
52-wk High
¥1,154
¥1,154
52-wk Low
¥629
¥629
Select another date:
Mon, Jul 24 2017
BRIEF- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings consolidated subsidiary to buy NeuroDerm for about $1.1 bln
* Says its consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp will buy NeuroDerm Ltd, for about $1.1 billion (about 124.1 billion yen), $39 per share, effective October
BRIEF-Jingdong Group to start a vegetable factory in tie-up with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings - Nikkei
* Jingdong will start a vegetable factory in the Tongzhou district of Beijing under a partnership deal with Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings - Nikkei
Select another date: