Dentsu Inc (4324.T)

4324.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,050JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-60 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
¥5,110
Open
¥5,160
Day's High
¥5,160
Day's Low
¥5,030
Volume
668,700
Avg. Vol
1,054,456
52-wk High
¥6,550
52-wk Low
¥4,425

Fri, Oct 6 2017

Photo

Japan's Dentsu gets only small fine for overtime breaches despite outcry

TOKYO Japan's Dentsu Inc was fined just 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits - a case that followed a high profile death from overwork at the advertising giant. | Video

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Japan ad agency Dentsu fined for making employees do too much overtime

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc has been slapped with a fine of some 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits.

CORRECTED-Japan ad agency Dentsu fined for making employees do too much overtime - media

TOKYO, Oct 6 Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc has been slapped with a fine of some 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled that it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits, local media reported.

BRIEF-Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings, TBS & other Japanese media firms to form JV - Nikkei

* Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings, Tokyo Broadcasting System, Wowow, Dentsu and Hakuhodo Dy Media partners to create 4 billion yen JV in July - Nikkei

BRIEF-Adcorp Australia commences legal proceedings against Dentsu Mitchell

* Has lodged a statement of claim in supreme court of New South Wales against Dentsu Mitchell Media Australia

