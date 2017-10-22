Dentsu Inc (4324.T)
Fri, Oct 6 2017
Japan's Dentsu gets only small fine for overtime breaches despite outcry
TOKYO Japan's Dentsu Inc was fined just 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits - a case that followed a high profile death from overwork at the advertising giant. | Video
TOKYO, Oct 6 Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc has been slapped with a fine of some 500,000 yen ($4,400) after a Tokyo court ruled it had made employees work overtime beyond legal limits.
BRIEF-Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings, TBS & other Japanese media firms to form JV - Nikkei
* Nikkei Inc., TV Tokyo Holdings, Tokyo Broadcasting System, Wowow, Dentsu and Hakuhodo Dy Media partners to create 4 billion yen JV in July - Nikkei
BRIEF-Adcorp Australia commences legal proceedings against Dentsu Mitchell
* Has lodged a statement of claim in supreme court of New South Wales against Dentsu Mitchell Media Australia