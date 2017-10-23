Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T)
23 Oct 2017
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Shionogi and Purdue Pharma announce U.S availability of Symproic (naldemedine)
* Shionogi inc - co, Purdue Pharma L.P. announce that Symproic (naldemedine) 0.2 mg tablets are now available throughout United States
BRIEF-Shionogi says Lusutrombopag met primary, secondary endpoints in phase 3 study
* Shionogi & Co Ltd - Lusutrombopag met primary and all pre-specified important secondary endpoints in a global phase 3 study
Shire, Shionogi's ADHD drug for adults clears late-stage trial in Japan
TOKYO, Sept 20 Shire Plc and Shionogi & Co Ltd said a drug to treat ADHD in adults had met its main goal in a late-stage trial in Japan, bringing it one step closer to approval in the world's third-biggest market for ADHD treatments.
BRIEF-Shire and Shionogi announce positive topline results for Intuniv
* SHIRE AND SHIONOGI ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FOR INTUNIV EVALUATED IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN ADULTS WITH ADHD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Shionogi announces positive top-line results for S-033188 phase 3 study
* Shionogi - announces positive top-line results for s-033188 phase 3 study (capstone-1) in otherwise healthy influenza patients
BRIEF- Shionogi & lowers conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
* Says it lowers the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,150.9 yen per share, from 4,167.5 yen per share, effective April 1
BRIEF- PeptiDream announces licensing of peptide discovery platform system (PDPS) technology to Shionogi
* Says it has entered into a technology license agreement with Osaka-based Shionogi & Co Ltd, to nonexclusively license PeptiDream’s proprietary Peptide discovery platform system (PDPS) technology