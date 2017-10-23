Edition:
United States

Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T)

4523.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,068JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥43 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
¥6,025
Open
¥6,066
Day's High
¥6,084
Day's Low
¥6,033
Volume
329,200
Avg. Vol
696,025
52-wk High
¥7,280
52-wk Low
¥5,496

Tue, Oct 3 2017

BRIEF-Eisai Co signs agreement with Grupo Biotoscana granting GBT exclusive licensing rights

* Eisai Co - signed agreement with Grupo Biotoscana granting GBT exclusive licensing rights

BRIEF-FDA approves Eisai's Fycompa for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures

* FDA approves Eisai's Fycompa® (perampanel) for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures

BRIEF-Eisai submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for lenvatinib in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma

* Eisai submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for lenvatinib in first-line hepatocellular carcinoma

BRIEF-Oncology Venture and Eisai forge exclusive global license agreement for clinical stage oncology drug PARP inhibitor E7449 / 2X-121

* ‍Oncology Venture - Co entered into exclusive global license agreement with Eisai Inc. for Eisai's phase 2 parp inhibitor E7449 - now called 2X-121​

BRIEF-Oncology Venture Sweden and Eisai sign exclusive global license agreement

* ONCOLOGY VENTURE AND EISAI FORGE EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR CLINICAL STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG PARP INHIBITOR E7449 / 2X-121 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF- R&I affirms Eisai's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I

BRIEF-Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai

* Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU

