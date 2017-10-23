Edition:
United States

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568.T)

4568.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,538JPY
12:01am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥23 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
¥2,516
Open
¥2,535
Day's High
¥2,544
Day's Low
¥2,527
Volume
571,300
Avg. Vol
2,206,470
52-wk High
¥2,800
52-wk Low
¥2,192

Thu, Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Inovalon enters into agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Inc

* Inovalon announces agreement with daiichi sankyo, inc. To support outcomes-based contracting

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denies 2016 takeover bid by AstraZeneca

TOKYO Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo denied on Thursday it received a takeover bid last year from Britain's AstraZeneca, following speculation that sent its share price soaring as much as 13 percent and triggered a trade suspension.

* Speculation of takeover interest triggered share suspension

LONDON Japan's Daiichi Sankyo denied on Thursday it had received a takeover bid last year from British drugmaker AstraZeneca, as reported earlier by the online version of Nikkei Business.

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo terminates product agreement with Charleston Laboratories

* Daiichi Sankyo terminates development and commercialization agreement with Charleston Laboratories regarding hydrocodone products in the U.S., including CL-108

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo late-stage trial positive on diabetic pain drug

* Daiichi Sankyo announces positive top-line results from Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating mirogabalin in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain

* Britain's AstraZeneca has no comment on report it sought to buy Japan's Daiichi Sankyo last year - spokeswoman Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Edmund Blair)

TOKYO, Aug 31 Britain's AstraZeneca offered to buy Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co last year, a business magazine reported on Thursday, sending the stock soaring before trade was suspended.

Bristol-Myers, Daiichi Sankyo to test Opdivo combo for cancers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Daiichi Sankyo said they were evaluating a combination of Bristol-Myers' immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, with the Japanese company's experimental drug in patients with breast and bladder cancers.

Aug 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Daiichi Sankyo said they were evaluating a combination of Bristol-Myers' immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, with the Japanese company's experimental drug in patients with breast and bladder cancers.

