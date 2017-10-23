Yahoo Japan Corp (4689.T)
Tue, Aug 8 2017
BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan forming a JV- Nikkei
* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan are forming a joint venture - Nikkei
BRIEF-SoldOut says Yahoo Japan decreases voting power to 11.3 pct
* Says Yahoo Japan Corporation decreased voting power in the co to 11.3 percent (1.1 million shares), from 33.4 percent (3 million shares), on July 12
Yahoo investors are U.S. tax-reform skeptics
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Yahoo will soon be little more than a holding company for stakes in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan. The $52 billion internet firm's shareholders on Thursday approved the sale of its operating businesses to Verizon Communications for $4.5 billion. The long-standing wrinkle, though, is that Yahoo bought the minority holdings so cheaply that essentially the entire value of both would be taxable in the United States if it sold them. That means the company is, at least in
BRIEF-Yahoo Japan, The Venture Reality Fund partner through strategic investment
* Yahoo Japan and The Venture Reality Fund partner to grow the global AR and VR ecosystems through strategic investment
BRIEF- SoftBank Group transfers entire stake in Yahoo Japan to SoftBank Group International GK
* Says it transferred its entire 36.4 percent stake in Yahoo Japan Corp to its wholly owned unit SoftBank Group International GK, an intermediate holding company, on June 1