Rakuten Inc (4755.T)

4755.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,248JPY
12:19am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
¥1,237
Open
¥1,247
Day's High
¥1,252
Day's Low
¥1,241
Volume
1,798,100
Avg. Vol
4,538,770
52-wk High
¥1,408
52-wk Low
¥1,024

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-R&I affirms Rakuten's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I

BRIEF-NBA and Rakuten announced multiyear partnership

* NBA and Rakuten announced multiyear partnership making Rakuten League’s exclusive distribution partner in Japan for live NBA games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF- Rakuten buys back 4 mln shares for 5.11 bln yen in September

* Says it bought back 4 million shares for 5.11 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

BRIEF- Rakuten to take over MVNO business from Plus One Marketing for 520 mln yen

* Says it will take over MVNO business (except a part of service)in Japan, from Plus One Marketing Ltd, for 520 million yen

BRIEF-Rakuten acquires 10% stake in Airweave for about 1.2 bln yen ($10.8 million)- Nikkei

* Rakuten acquires over 10% stake in Airweave for about 1.2 billion yen ($10.8 million) through a private placement - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2jsmXPt) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Rakuten buys back 8.8 mln shares for 11.53 bln yen in August

* Says it repurchased 8.8 million shares for 11.53 billion yen in total, in August

BRIEF-Rakuten updates share repurchase status

* Says it repurchased 12 million shares for 15.85 billion yen in total from July 1 to July 31

Rakuten Viber buys shopping keyboard Chatter Commerce

TEL AVIV Messaging app Rakuten Viber said on Thursday it acquired Chatter Commerce, a San Francisco-based startup that created a keyboard for mobile commerce called ShopChat.

TEL AVIV, July 20 Messaging app Rakuten Viber said on Thursday it acquired Chatter Commerce, a San Francisco-based startup that created a keyboard for mobile commerce called ShopChat.

Japan's Rakuten bans ivory sales amid mounting international pressure

TOKYO Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc said on Friday it was banning the sale of ivory on its site, shutting a major sales route in one of the world's largest legal ivory markets.

