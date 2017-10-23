Rakuten Inc (4755.T)

BRIEF-NBA and Rakuten announced multiyear partnership * NBA and Rakuten announced multiyear partnership making Rakuten League’s exclusive distribution partner in Japan for live NBA games Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF- Rakuten buys back 4 mln shares for 5.11 bln yen in September * Says it bought back 4 million shares for 5.11 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

BRIEF- Rakuten to take over MVNO business from Plus One Marketing for 520 mln yen * Says it will take over MVNO business (except a part of service)in Japan, from Plus One Marketing Ltd, for 520 million yen

BRIEF-Rakuten acquires 10% stake in Airweave for about 1.2 bln yen ($10.8 million)- Nikkei * Rakuten acquires over 10% stake in Airweave for about 1.2 billion yen ($10.8 million) through a private placement - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2jsmXPt) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Rakuten buys back 8.8 mln shares for 11.53 bln yen in August * Says it repurchased 8.8 million shares for 11.53 billion yen in total, in August

BRIEF-Rakuten updates share repurchase status * Says it repurchased 12 million shares for 15.85 billion yen in total from July 1 to July 31

Rakuten Viber buys shopping keyboard Chatter Commerce TEL AVIV Messaging app Rakuten Viber said on Thursday it acquired Chatter Commerce, a San Francisco-based startup that created a keyboard for mobile commerce called ShopChat.

Rakuten Viber buys shopping keyboard Chatter Commerce TEL AVIV, July 20 Messaging app Rakuten Viber said on Thursday it acquired Chatter Commerce, a San Francisco-based startup that created a keyboard for mobile commerce called ShopChat.