Konica Minolta Inc (4902.T)

Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion TOKYO Konica Minolta Inc said it was purchasing U.S. diagnostics company Ambry Genetics in a deal valued at up to $1 billion - an acquisition that marks a strategic shift for the Japanese firm's healthcare business as it seeks a leading position in precision medicine.

