JXTG Holdings Inc (5020.T)

TOKYO, Sept 27 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, Japan's biggest oil refiner, said on Wednesday it will shut its Muroran petrochemicals plant due to falling demand for gasoline in Japan.

TOKYO, May 12 Japan's JXTG Holdings said on Friday its Caserones copper mine in Chile produced 91,000 tonnes in the fiscal year ended March, missing an earlier target of 98,000 tonnes, due to a power outage in the area and system glitch in February.