JXTG Holdings Inc (5020.T)

5020.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

578JPY
12:19am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥4 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
¥574
Open
¥576
Day's High
¥579
Day's Low
¥574
Volume
4,937,400
Avg. Vol
13,604,701
52-wk High
¥592
52-wk Low
¥383

Wed, Sep 27 2017

UPDATE 2-JXTG to shut Muroran petrochem plant as Japan gasoline demand fades

TOKYO, Sept 27 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, Japan's biggest oil refiner, said on Wednesday it will shut its Muroran petrochemicals plant due to falling demand for gasoline in Japan.

Japan's JXTG says Caserones copper mine misses output target, expects rise this year

TOKYO, May 12 Japan's JXTG Holdings said on Friday its Caserones copper mine in Chile produced 91,000 tonnes in the fiscal year ended March, missing an earlier target of 98,000 tonnes, due to a power outage in the area and system glitch in February.

