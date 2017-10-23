Bridgestone Corp (5108.T)

BRIEF-Bridgestone buys back 3.6 mln shares for 17.22 bln yen in August * Says it repurchased 3.6 million shares for 17.22 billion yen in total, in August

BRIEF-Bridgestone updates share repurchase status * Says it repurchased 3.4 million shares for 16.23 billion yen in total from July 1 to July 31

BRIEF-R&I affirms Bridgestone's rating at "AA" and says stable outlook-R&I * Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I

BRIEF-Bridgestone HosePower announces acquisition of Seattle-based Fittings Inc. * Bridgestone HosePower announces acquisition of Seattle-based Fittings, Inc.

BRIEF-Bridgestone buys back 2.7 mln shares for 13.16 bln yen * Says it repurchased 2.7 million shares for 13.16 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30

BRIEF- Bridgestone updates share repurchase status * Says it bought back 2.9 million shares for 13.66 billion yen in total from May 1 to May 31