Bridgestone Corp (5108.T)
5108.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,530JPY
23 Oct 2017
5,530JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥16 (+0.29%)
¥16 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
¥5,514
¥5,514
Open
¥5,562
¥5,562
Day's High
¥5,562
¥5,562
Day's Low
¥5,512
¥5,512
Volume
1,359,900
1,359,900
Avg. Vol
2,091,376
2,091,376
52-wk High
¥5,562
¥5,562
52-wk Low
¥3,680
¥3,680
Select another date:
Mon, Oct 2 2017
BRIEF- Bridgestone updates share repurchase status
* Says it bought back 1.4 million shares for 6.55 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30
BRIEF-Bridgestone buys back 3.6 mln shares for 17.22 bln yen in August
* Says it repurchased 3.6 million shares for 17.22 billion yen in total, in August
BRIEF-Bridgestone updates share repurchase status
* Says it repurchased 3.4 million shares for 16.23 billion yen in total from July 1 to July 31
BRIEF-R&I affirms Bridgestone's rating at "AA" and says stable outlook-R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" -R&I
BRIEF-Bridgestone HosePower announces acquisition of Seattle-based Fittings Inc.
* Bridgestone HosePower announces acquisition of Seattle-based Fittings, Inc.
BRIEF-Bridgestone buys back 2.7 mln shares for 13.16 bln yen
* Says it repurchased 2.7 million shares for 13.16 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30
BRIEF- Bridgestone updates share repurchase status
* Says it bought back 2.9 million shares for 13.66 billion yen in total from May 1 to May 31
BRIEF-Bridgestone buys back 5.5 mln shares in April
* Says it bought 5.5 million shares back for 24.47 billion yen in April
Select another date: