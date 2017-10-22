Edition:
Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T)

5406.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

868JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥868
Open
¥887
Day's High
¥889
Day's Low
¥865
Volume
26,759,400
Avg. Vol
14,555,624
52-wk High
¥1,395
52-wk Low
¥774

Fri, Oct 20 2017

Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd sank deeper into crisis on Friday as the embattled company said it had lost some customers to competitors because of widespread data falsification that had extended to its mainstream steel sheet business. | Video

BRIEF-Japan industry ministry tells Kobe Steel to expedite investigation

* Japan industry ministry says instructed Kobe Steel to quickly establish a new third-party committee to investigate data fabrication

Kobe Steel halts shipping of 43 pct of copper products from Hatano plant

TOKYO Kobe Steel has stopped shipping about 43 percent of copper products from Hatano plant, near Tokyo, because it was found to violate Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS) regulations, the company said on Friday.

Kobe Steel says it found new case of data fabrication

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd said on Friday it had found a new case of data fabrication, at a subsidiary that cuts and processes steel plate.

JR East to replace parts over Kobe Steel data tampering

TOKYO, Oct 20 East Japan Railway Co has found parts in the undercarriage of Shinkansen bullet trains affected by the Kobe Steel Ltd data tampering scandal and will replace them during maintenance, the company said on Friday.

Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminum, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Kobe Steel crisis deepens as plant inspected for breach of industrial law

TOKYO, Oct 20 One of Kobe Steel Ltd's copper plants was being inspected for a possible breach of industrial standards, the government said on Friday, while the company said it was investigating reports it continued shipping products after discovering widespread tampering of product data.

