Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T)

WRAPUP2-Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers * Statutory standards violated - company (Adds details, comments, property auction)

BRIEF-Japan industry ministry tells Kobe Steel to expedite investigation * Japan industry ministry says instructed Kobe Steel to quickly establish a new third-party committee to investigate data fabrication

Kobe Steel halts shipping of 43 pct of copper products from Hatano plant TOKYO Kobe Steel has stopped shipping about 43 percent of copper products from Hatano plant, near Tokyo, because it was found to violate Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS) regulations, the company said on Friday.

WRAPUP 1-Japan's Kobe Steel says violated statutory standards, losing customers TOKYO, Oct 20 Kobe Steel Ltd sank deeper into crisis on Friday as the embattled company said it had lost some customers to competitors because of widespread data falsification that had extended to its mainstream steel sheet business.

BRIEF-Kobe Steel exec: data fabrication at Hatano plant is violation of Japan industrial standard regulations * Kobe Steel exec says data fabrication at Hatano plant is violation of Japan industrial standard regulations

Kobe Steel says it found new case of data fabrication TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd said on Friday it had found a new case of data fabrication, at a subsidiary that cuts and processes steel plate.

JR East to replace parts over Kobe Steel data tampering TOKYO, Oct 20 East Japan Railway Co has found parts in the undercarriage of Shinkansen bullet trains affected by the Kobe Steel Ltd data tampering scandal and will replace them during maintenance, the company said on Friday.

Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminum, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.