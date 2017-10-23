JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T)
Tue, Aug 1 2017
Japan steelmakers see solid profit growth on product price hike
* Nippon Steel forecasts 72 pct jump in annual profit, JFE 136 pct
Japan's JFE aims to widen coking coal sources after Australian cyclone
TOKYO JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 17 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.
UPDATE 2-Japan's JFE to raise steel output this fiscal year amid solid domestic demand
* No change for now in plan to build a plant in Mexico (Adds executive comments)
Japan's JFE says to increase steel output by 3 pct to 29 mln t this fiscal year
TOKYO, April 27 JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday it will increase output of crude steel in the year through March 2018 by 3 percent.