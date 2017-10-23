Edition:
JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T)

5411.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,365JPY
12:24am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥52 (+2.25%)
Prev Close
¥2,313
Open
¥2,326
Day's High
¥2,369
Day's Low
¥2,316
Volume
1,816,800
Avg. Vol
3,766,703
52-wk High
¥2,369
52-wk Low
¥1,345

Japan steelmakers see solid profit growth on product price hike

* Nippon Steel forecasts 72 pct jump in annual profit, JFE 136 pct

Continue Reading

Japan's JFE aims to widen coking coal sources after Australian cyclone

TOKYO JFE Holdings Inc, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, aims to buy more coking coal outside of Australia to offset price risks for the steel ingredient that were made evident by a big cyclone in March, its president said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 2-Japan's JFE to raise steel output this fiscal year amid solid domestic demand

* No change for now in plan to build a plant in Mexico (Adds executive comments)

