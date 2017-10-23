Mitsubishi Materials Corp (5711.T)
5711.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,185JPY
12:24am EDT
4,185JPY
12:24am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥85 (+2.07%)
¥85 (+2.07%)
Prev Close
¥4,100
¥4,100
Open
¥4,145
¥4,145
Day's High
¥4,195
¥4,195
Day's Low
¥4,130
¥4,130
Volume
463,700
463,700
Avg. Vol
719,732
719,732
52-wk High
¥4,195
¥4,195
52-wk Low
¥2,757
¥2,757
Select another date:
Mon, Oct 2 2017
UPDATE 1-Japan's Mitsubishi Materials expects H2 copper output to rise 14 pct y/y
* Copper output to rise due to higher capacity at Onahama * Conducting 21 days of maintenance at Onahama from Oct. 21 * Gold output to rise due to higher slime supply from Indonesia (Adds comment, detail) TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp said on Monday it plans to produce 181,830 tonnes of refined copper during October-March, up 14 percent from the same period last year as it boosts its smelting capacity. Japan's third-biggest copper smelter expec
Select another date: