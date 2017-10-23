Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd (5713.T)
5713.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,360JPY
12:24am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥76 (+1.77%)
Prev Close
¥4,284
Open
¥4,300
Day's High
¥4,376
Day's Low
¥4,281
Volume
1,788,400
Avg. Vol
2,575,355
52-wk High
¥4,376
52-wk Low
¥2,613
Sluggish Nikkei faces longest losing streak since April 2016
TOKYO, Aug 22 Japanese stocks were nearly flat in choppy trade on Tuesday morning as geopolitical uncertainty kept activity in check while investors awaited the annual Jackson Hole conference this week.
Sumitomo Metal Mining exits Solomon Islands nickel exploration project
TOKYO Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd. said on Tuesday it will exit from a nickel exploration project in the Solomon Islands because of slumping nickel prices and the loss of a legal dispute over mining rights in the country.
Sumitomo Metal to buy stake in Cote Gold Project from IAMGOLD for $195 mln
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 27.75 percent interest in the Cote Gold Project from Toronto-based IAMGOLD Corp for US$195 million.
BRIEF-Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining
* Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining for the development of côté gold
