Edition:
United States

Hitachi Ltd (6501.T)

6501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

868JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥11 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
¥858
Open
¥860
Day's High
¥872
Day's Low
¥860
Volume
18,299,000
Avg. Vol
17,882,341
52-wk High
¥872
52-wk Low
¥503

Select another date:

Wed, Oct 18 2017

Hitachi not planning to raise stake in Ansaldo STS at present

MILAN, Oct 18 Japan's Hitachi is happy with its stake of just above 50 percent in Italian rail signalling group Ansaldo STS and is not planning any bid to increase it, the head of the Hitachi Rail unit said.

Continue Reading

BRIEF-GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, ARC Nuclear to advance collaboration for developing advanced SMR

* GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy and ARC Nuclear announce steps to further collaboration to commercialize advanced small modular reactor

KKR puts planned buyout of Hitachi Kokusai on hold

TOKYO U.S. buyout firm KKR has put on hold a planned acquisition of Hitachi Ltd's chip making equipment and video solution business, the companies said, citing issues over the terms of the deal.

UPDATE 1-KKR puts planned buyout of Hitachi Kokusai on hold

* Hitachi Kokusai's committee does not support KKR's offer price

BRIEF-Hitachi to collaborate with IBM - nikkei

* Hitachi to supply IBM-made mainframe computers with Hitachi's operating systems starting fiscal 2018 - Nikkei Source :(http://s.nikkei.com/2qTQOjC) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-GE Hitachi awarded outage services contract by Exelon Generation

* GE Hitachi awarded outage services contract by Exelon generation

KKR to buy Hitachi unit valued at $2.3 billion

TOKYO U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's chip-making equipment and video solution unit in a deal valuing the company at 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion), its second purchase of a Hitachi unit.

UPDATE 1-KKR to buy Hitachi unit valued at $2.3 bln

TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's chip-making equipment and video solution unit in a deal valuing the company at 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion), its second purchase of a Hitachi unit.

KKR to buy Hitachi Kokusai Electric for $2.3 bln

TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP).

BRIEF-Hitachi plans to sell unit Hitachi Kokusai Electric to KKR and Japan Industrial Partners - Nikkei

* Hitachi plans to sell chipmaking equipment unit Hitachi Kokusai Electric to private equity firms KKR and Japan Industrial Partners - Nikkei

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 6501.T Market Views