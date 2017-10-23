Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)
Mon, Sep 25 2017
BRIEF- FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct
* Says FUJITSU LIMITED, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26
BRIEF-Fujitsu, VMware extend global partnership to empower organizations' digital transformations
* Fujitsu and VMware extend global partnership to empower organizations' digital transformations
BRIEF-Fujitsu's HY operating profit is expected to jump by about 50%- Nikkei
* Fujitsu's operating profit is expected to jump by about 50% in the April-September half to reach a seven-year high- Nikkei Source text: http://s.nikkei.com/2vgkmcW Further company coverage:
Fujitsu to sell mobile phone operations: Nikkei
Fujitsu Ltd is looking to offload its mobile operations as the Japanese information technology company faces stiff competition from bigger rivals in a highly lucrative mobile phone market, the Nikkei business daily reported.
CORRECTED-Fujitsu to sell mobile phone operations - Nikkei
Aug 22 Fujitsu Ltd is looking to offload its mobile operations as the Japanese information technology company faces stiff competition from bigger rivals in a highly lucrative mobile phone market, the Nikkei business daily reported.
BRIEF-Fujitsu ltd is looking to offload its mobile phone operations - Nikkei
* Fujitsu Ltd is looking to offload its mobile phone operations - Nikkei
BRIEF-Mie Fujitsu, Microchip's unit to develop automotive platform on 40 nm technology
* Mmie Fujitsu Semiconductor, Co's unit plan to develop automotive platform on 40 nm technology using superflashmemory technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Fujitsu's overseas operation on track to recover sharply in current year - Nikkei
* Fujitsu's overseas operation is on track to recover sharply in the current year through March 2018 - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2sqppWu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BRIEF-Solutions 30 signs partnership with Fujitsu France
* SAID ON MONDAY SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH FUJITSU FRANCE IN IT FIELD SERVICES
Fujitsu to reach agreement "soon" on integrating PC business with Lenovo
TOKYO Japan's Fujitsu Ltd expects to reach an agreement "soon" on integrating its personal computer business with China's Lenovo Group Ltd , Fujitsu President Tatsuya Tanaka said Tuesday.