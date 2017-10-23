Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)

BRIEF-Fujitsu, VMware extend global partnership to empower organizations' digital transformations * Fujitsu and VMware extend global partnership to empower organizations' digital transformations

BRIEF-Fujitsu's HY operating profit is expected to jump by about 50%- Nikkei * Fujitsu's operating profit is expected to jump by about 50% in the April-September half to reach a seven-year high- Nikkei Source text: http://s.nikkei.com/2vgkmcW Further company coverage:

CORRECTED-Fujitsu to sell mobile phone operations - Nikkei Aug 22 Fujitsu Ltd is looking to offload its mobile operations as the Japanese information technology company faces stiff competition from bigger rivals in a highly lucrative mobile phone market, the Nikkei business daily reported.

BRIEF-Fujitsu ltd is looking to offload its mobile phone operations - Nikkei * Fujitsu Ltd is looking to offload its mobile phone operations - Nikkei

BRIEF-Mie Fujitsu, Microchip's unit to develop automotive platform on 40 nm technology * Mmie Fujitsu Semiconductor, Co's unit plan to develop automotive platform on 40 nm technology using superflashmemory technology​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Fujitsu's overseas operation on track to recover sharply in current year - Nikkei * Fujitsu's overseas operation is on track to recover sharply in the current year through March 2018 - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2sqppWu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

BRIEF-Solutions 30 signs partnership with Fujitsu France * SAID ON MONDAY SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH FUJITSU FRANCE IN IT FIELD SERVICES