Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd (6703.T)

6703.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,571JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥17 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
¥1,554
Open
¥1,570
Day's High
¥1,576
Day's Low
¥1,559
Volume
389,200
Avg. Vol
507,409
52-wk High
¥1,768
52-wk Low
¥1,260

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology to acquire Oki Electric Industry's Kunshan company

* Says it signs agreement to acquire Japan's Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd's Kunshan company for $1.73 million

BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry to merge with Tokyo-based unit

* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit on Oct. 1, which is a holding company of seven units of the co

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology signs MOU with Japan's Oki Electric to buy Oki's Kunshan firm

* Says t signs MOU with Japan's Oki Electric to buy Oki's Kunshan firm

BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry names new auditing firm

* Says it has named PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC as the new auditing firm, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC

Market Views

