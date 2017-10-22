Panasonic Corp (6752.T)

Panasonic expects autonomous driving system launch in 2022 TOKYO Panasonic Corp's autonomous driving system is expected to be launched in commercial vehicles as early as in 2022, in a move that will likely help the Japanese company narrow its gap with rival suppliers in a highly competitive market.

Panasonic expects autonomous driving system launch in 2022 TOKYO, Oct 10 Panasonic Corp's autonomous driving system is expected to be launched in commercial vehicles as early as in 2022, in a move that will likely help the Japanese company narrow its gap with rival suppliers in a highly competitive market.

Panasonic first quarter profit up 17 percent; expects profit from Tesla's Model 3 batteries by year-end TOKYO Japan's Panasonic Corp on Monday reported a 16.9 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, mostly in line with analyst estimates, as a shift to advanced automotive parts starts to reward the electronics giant.

UPDATE 1-Panasonic Q1 profit up 17 pct; expects profit from Tesla's Model 3 batteries by year-end * Tesla Model 3 battery costs outweighed Q1 profit -exec (Adds background on the firm's automotive shift)

Panasonic's Q1 profit increases 16.9 pct, in line with estimates TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Panasonic Corp on Monday reported a 16.9 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit, mostly in line with analyst estimates, as a shift to advanced automotive parts starts to reward the electronics giant.

BRIEF-Panasonic announces sponsorship agreement with the New York Yankees * Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company says has entered into a sponsorship agreement with New York Yankees of Major League Baseball Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Panasonic partners with Symantec to offer security services for "Internet Of Things"-Nikkei * Panasonic will join with businesses inside and outside japan,including Symantec to offer security services for the "internet of things" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: