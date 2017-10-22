Panasonic Corp (6752.T)
1,666JPY
9:33pm EDT
¥29 (+1.77%)
¥1,637
¥1,654
¥1,668
¥1,651
5,347,300
7,729,369
¥1,683
¥932
Fri, Oct 20 2017
BRIEF-Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month - Nikkei
* Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month; co is seen paying tens of millions of dollars for Arimo - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://s.nikkei.com/2iowTcq] Further company coverage:
Panasonic expects autonomous driving system launch in 2022
TOKYO Panasonic Corp's autonomous driving system is expected to be launched in commercial vehicles as early as in 2022, in a move that will likely help the Japanese company narrow its gap with rival suppliers in a highly competitive market.
TOKYO, Oct 10 Panasonic Corp's autonomous driving system is expected to be launched in commercial vehicles as early as in 2022, in a move that will likely help the Japanese company narrow its gap with rival suppliers in a highly competitive market.
BRIEF-GKN announces multi-year partnership with Panasonic Jaguar Racing
* ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH PANASONIC JAGUAR RACING
Panasonic first quarter profit up 17 percent; expects profit from Tesla's Model 3 batteries by year-end
TOKYO Japan's Panasonic Corp on Monday reported a 16.9 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, mostly in line with analyst estimates, as a shift to advanced automotive parts starts to reward the electronics giant.
* Tesla Model 3 battery costs outweighed Q1 profit -exec (Adds background on the firm's automotive shift)
TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Panasonic Corp on Monday reported a 16.9 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit, mostly in line with analyst estimates, as a shift to advanced automotive parts starts to reward the electronics giant.
BRIEF-Panasonic announces sponsorship agreement with the New York Yankees
* Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company says has entered into a sponsorship agreement with New York Yankees of Major League Baseball Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Panasonic partners with Symantec to offer security services for "Internet Of Things"-Nikkei
* Panasonic will join with businesses inside and outside japan,including Symantec to offer security services for the "internet of things" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Fitch Affirms Panasonic's Ratings at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
