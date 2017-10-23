Alps Electric Co Ltd (6770.T)
6770.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,200JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥80 (+2.56%)
Prev Close
¥3,120
Open
¥3,190
Day's High
¥3,200
Day's Low
¥3,170
Volume
1,598,600
Avg. Vol
2,562,019
52-wk High
¥3,600
52-wk Low
¥2,189
UPDATE 4-BOJ keeps to script, but new board member dissents as policy on hold
* Gov Kuroda stresses importance of fiscal discipline (Adds Gov Kuroda quotes, recasts first paragraph)
BRIEF- Alps Electric to fully acquire Alpine Electronics through stock swap
* Says it will fully acquire Alpine Electronics Inc through stock swap, effective Jan. 1, 2019
BRIEF-Immersion signs multi-year license renewal with ALPS
* Has renewed a multi-year license agreement with ALPS electric Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
