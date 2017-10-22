Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)
7011.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,549JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥26 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
¥4,523
Open
¥4,556
Day's High
¥4,564
Day's Low
¥4,532
Volume
640,100
Avg. Vol
1,431,556
52-wk High
¥5,714
52-wk Low
¥4,053
Mon, Jul 10 2017
EDF sells Areva New NP stakes to Mitsubishi Heavy and Assystem
PARIS, July 10 French state-controlled power group EDF said on Monday it had agreed to sell stakes in the New NP reactor business formed from the restructuring of nuclear group Areva to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Assystem.
BRIEF-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to combine shipbuilding design, engineering workforces-Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will consolidate shipbuilding design and engineering workforces as part of effort to revive its vessel business - Nikkei
BRIEF-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding joining to develop self-navigation systems - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei
