Edition:
United States

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (7012.T)

7012.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,935JPY
9:49pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥55 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
¥3,880
Open
¥3,915
Day's High
¥3,950
Day's Low
¥3,915
Volume
398,400
Avg. Vol
1,059,093
52-wk High
¥4,110
52-wk Low
¥2,710

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 31 2017

Photo

Kawasaki vying for $3.2 billion New York subway order

MONTREAL/TOKYO Kawasaki Heavy Industries of Japan said on Thursday it was vying to win a $3.2 billion subway contract with the largest U.S. transit agency, after Bombardier Inc of Canada acknowledged this week that it was out of the running.

Continue Reading

Kawasaki vying for $3.2 billion New York subway order

MONTREAL/TOKYO Aug 31 Kawasaki Heavy Industries of Japan said on Thursday it was vying to win a $3.2 billion subway contract with the largest U.S. transit agency, after Bombardier Inc of Canada acknowledged this week that it was out of the running.

BRIEF-Boeing announced agreement to enhance collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

* Announced an agreement to enhance industrial collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

BRIEF-GKN signs multi-million pound agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

* Signed multi-million pound, LTA with Kawasaki Heavy Industries to supply;contract covers planned production period for programme to 2027 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

BRIEF-Kawasaki Heavy Industries plans to eliminate around 20% positions in Shipbuilding Division - Nikkei

* Kawasaki Heavy Industries plans to eliminate around 20 percent of the positions in its money-losing Shipbuilding Division - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2rvWmkD) Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More 7012.T Market Views