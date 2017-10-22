Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)

Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution TOKYO, Oct 22 Toyota Motor Corp will suspend operations at all of its assembly plants in Japan, including those of its subsidiaries, from Monday morning as a precautionary measure as a powerful typhoon approaches Japan's mainland, a spokesman said.

Toyota says aluminum plates from Kobe Steel meet standards TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday said that it had confirmed that aluminum plates supplied by Kobe Steel Ltd with falsified quality data which were used in parts for some of the Japanese automaker's vehicles had met safety and durability standards.

Toyota to test self-driving, talking cars by about 2020 TOKYO, Oct 16 Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it would begin testing self-driving electric cars around 2020, which will use artificial intelligence (AI) to engage with drivers, as the company competes with tech firms to develop new vehicles.

Toyota seeking to halve Japan car models as domestic market shrinks TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp is aiming to halve the number of car models it sells at home by 2025, a person briefed on the matter said - the second time this month that a Japanese automaker has emerged with plans to sharply scale back in a shrinking domestic market.

Toyota plans to halve Japan car models by 2025 - source TOKYO, Oct 12 Toyota Motor Corp is planning to halve the number of cars it sells in Japan to about 30 by 2025 as it consolidates its portfolio in the shrinking market to focus on more popular models, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Thursday.