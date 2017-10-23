Edition:
Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T)

7205.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,430JPY
12:39am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
¥1,428
Open
¥1,445
Day's High
¥1,445
Day's Low
¥1,424
Volume
678,500
Avg. Vol
1,676,302
52-wk High
¥1,452
52-wk Low
¥1,052

BRIEF-Japan's Hino Motors says to build $17 mln truck plant in Russia

* to build truck assembly plant in Khimki, Russia, to begin production in mid-2019

Japan's Hino Motors to build truck plant in Russia - Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 10 Japanese truck maker Hino Motors Ltd plans to build a 3,000-trucks-a-year factory in Moscow, likely investing tens of billions of yen, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Hino to invest around $100 mln in US for production facilities

* Hino Motors says it plans to invest around $100 million in US for production facilities Source text: http://bit.ly/2ytNZs8 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)

