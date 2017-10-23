Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T)

UPDATE 2-Mitsubishi Motors to seek growth in China, U.S. as it moves on from scandal * First mid-term plan since mileage cheating scandal (Adds regional sales targets, profitability goals)

Mitsubishi Motors checking how Kobe Steel parts affected by false data TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp is investigating how components from suppliers containing Kobe Steel Ltd parts have been affected by the steelmaker's falsified data on product quality, the chief executive of the carmaker said on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Motors checking how Kobe Steel parts affected by false data TOKYO, Oct 18 Mitsubishi Motors Corp is investigating how components from suppliers containing Kobe Steel Ltd parts have been affected by the steelmaker's falsified data on product quality, the chief executive of the carmaker said on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Motors eyes 30 pct rise in vehicle sales in 3 years TOKYO, Oct 18 Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Wednesday said it planned to boost revenue and annual car sales by 30 percent in the next three years and crank up R&D investment as the Japanese automaker expands its presence in Asia, the U.S. and China while it draws a line under last year's mileage cheating scandal.

Mitsubishi Motors to accelerate R&D, capital spending: Nikkei Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp is planning to inject more than 600 billion yen ($5.35 billion) in capital spending and research and development (R&D) over the next three years through fiscal 2019 in a bid to turn around its business after recent scandals, the Nikkei said.

Mitsubishi Motors to accelerate R&D, capital spending - Nikkei Oct 17 Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp is planning to inject more than 600 billion yen ($5.35 billion) in capital spending and research and development (R&D) over the next three years through fiscal 2019 in a bid to turn around its business after recent scandals, the Nikkei said.

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors to rev up R&D, capital spending - Nikkei * Mitsubishi motors plans to channel more than 600 billion yen ($5.34 billion) into capital spending and research and development over three years through fiscal 2019 - Nikkei‍​ Source: http://s.nikkei.com/2geSr78 Further company coverage:

Mitsubishi recalls 63,154 cars in Russia: Russian watchdog MOSCOW Russia's standards watchdog Rosstandart said on Thursday it had been informed Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp was recalling 63,154 Galant and Pajero cars sold in Russia between November 2006 and February 2016.