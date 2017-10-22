Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T)
Fri, Oct 20 2017
BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile's unit plans financing, JV with Honda to start AC model project
* Says board approves car financing JV to issue up to 4.0 billion yuan ($604.32 million) car mortgage asset-backed securities
BRIEF-Honda Motor eyeing electric scooter that can power home appliances - Nikkei
* Japan's Honda Motor plans to start selling motorized scooters that run on detachable batteries in Southeast Asia starting as early as 2019 - Nikkei Source: http://s.nikkei.com/2yAZDoz Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Japan carmakers enjoy cruise in China fast lane
* World's top auto market picking up speed in recent months (Adds Honda sales figures, analyst comments, context)
UPDATE 3-Honda to cut Japanese production by a quarter as domestic sales stagnate
* Says slimmed down operations will allow more focus on EVs (Adds industry context)
Honda to cut Japanese production by a quarter as domestic sales stagnate
TOKYO Honda Motor Co plans to end production at its Sayama plant in Japan by 2022, cutting domestic capacity by around 24 percent as it shifts focus to electric cars (EVs) and other new technologies.
BRIEF-Honda is considering consolidating 2 saitama plants - kyodo
* Honda is considering consolidating 2 saitama plants - kyodo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Honda CEO to hold news conference at 0630 GMT
Honda CEO to hold news conference at 0630 GMT
BRIEF-Honda Motor to shift production of Super Cub motorcycle back to Japan -Nikkei
* Honda Motor is set to shift production of Super Cub motorcycle back to Japan from China - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2xaRVgl) Further company coverage:
Honda invests $267 million, to add 300 jobs for new Accord model
DETROIT Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Monday its has invested $267 million and will add 300 new jobs to support increased production of its revamped 2018 Accord sedan model at the Japanese automaker's plant in Marysville, Ohio.