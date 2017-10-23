Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)

BRIEF-Suzuki Motor Corp is outfitting a mainstay plant to make lighter minicars - Nikkei * Suzuki Motor Corp is outfitting a mainstay plant to make lighter minicars- Nikkei

BRIEF-R&I affirms Suzuki Motor's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I * Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I

Japan's Suzuki Motor posts higher Q1 profit on strong India sales TOKYO, Aug 3 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp on Thursday posted a 43.8 percent jump in its first-quarter operating profit, a sixth consecutive year-on-year rise, boosted by strong sales growth in its biggest market, India, and at home.

UPDATE 2-BOJ newcomers back 2 pct price goal, say too early to debate stimulus exit * Kataoka known as a reflationist, Suzuki familiar with market

Ex-Suzuki employee pleads guilty to Clean Air Act violation WASHINGTON July 14 A former employee of Suzuki Motor Corp's U.S. operations pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false report and violating the Clean Air Act over excess emissions in more than 23,000 2012 model year motorcycles, court documents showed.